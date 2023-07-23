Sachin Pilot offers tribute to Oommen Chandy, provides comfort to family

Two days after the funeral of former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader, Oommen Chandy, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot, arrived in Kottayam to pay his respects to the departed leader. On Saturday, around 1.45 pm, Pilot visited Chandy’s tomb at St. George Orthodox Church.

Having paid his tribute to the veteran Congress leader, Sachin Pilot took the opportunity to console Oommen Chandy’s grieving wife, daughters, and son.

In a heartfelt statement to the media, Sachin Pilot remarked, “Oommen Chandy followed a politics of simplicity and transparency. Politicians must be honest in their life like him. He was always on smiles. His political life is really inspirational.” The words of admiration and respect echoed the lasting impact Oommen Chandy had on those who knew him.

Sachin Pilot’s visit to pay homage and offer condolences served as a poignant reminder of the deep connections that political leaders form, transcending party lines, and the importance of recognizing the virtues of simplicity and honesty in public service.