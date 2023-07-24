3 killed, 3 injured as mini-truck rams into people

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 3 people were killed and 3 others were critically injured after a mini-truck hit them. The accident ook place in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh district on Monday.

According to police, the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into people, including food vendors, in front of the Sitapur bus station. The victims belonged to different localities of Sitapur city. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek (22), Akash (22) and Afjal (48). Abhishek and Akash were ice cream vendors.