Death threats against judges of Karnataka High Court, asks money be sent to Pakistani account

Jul 24, 2023, 08:29 pm IST

The Bengaluru Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) after a public relations officer (PRO) of the Karnataka High Court said he received a threat call and WhatsApp messages threatening to kill six judges.

According to the complaint filed by PRO K Muralidhar, he received a call and messages from an international number at 7 pm on July 12.

He and six justices of the Karnataka High Court, including Justices Mohammad Nawaz, HT Narendra Prasad, Ashok Nijagannanavar, HP Sandesh, K Natarajan, and Veerappa, were allegedly threatened with death in the message, which was written in Hindi, Urdu, and English.

The threats included a ransom demand of Rs. 50 lakh from Muralidhar as well as a Pakistani bank account number with ‘ABL Allied Bank Limited’ where the payment might be deposited.

The sender of the message further threatened K Muralidhar, stating that six judges of the court would be murdered by a ‘Dubai gang’ if the money was not transferred. Additionally, they distributed a number of mobile phone numbers with the remark, ‘Yah Indian hamare apne shooter hain (these are our Indian shooters).’

Following K Murlidhar’s allegation, a case was opened at Bengaluru’s central CEN crime police station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

 

