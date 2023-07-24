Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally lower

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower in the forex market. As per market experts, the rising crude oil prices and the negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.00 against the US dollar, and touched 82.01, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee closed at 81.98 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.05 to 101.01.

India’s forex reserves swelled by $12.743 billion to $609.022 billion in the week ended July 14. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,998.77 crore.