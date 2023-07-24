FPIs invest Rs 43800 crore in Indian equities this month

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested Rs 43,804 crore this month (till July 21) in Indian markets. This also marks the third straight month, when the net flows have surpassed Rs 40,000 crore mark. It was Rs 47,148 crore in June and Rs 43,838 crore in May.

As per market experts, stable macroeconomic fundamentals, steady earnings growth and challenges faced by the Chinese economy are the main reason for this investment.

With this, inflow in the equity market reached Rs 1.2 lakh crore so far this year.

India is the largest recipient of FPI flows year-to-date among emerging markets. Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 2,623 crore into the Indian debt market.

Before March, overseas investors pulled out Rs 34,626 crore collectively in January and February.