Low-intensity earthquake hits Uttarakhand

Jul 24, 2023, 10:52 am IST

Pithoragarh: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pithoragarh of Uttarakhand. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 kilometres. The tremors of the earthquake was felt  in parts of the border areas in neighbouring Nepal and China.

Pithoragarh as well as surrounding areas are often plagued by landslides and cloudbursts amid the monsoon season.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

 

 

