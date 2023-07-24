Market capitalization of 5 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 4.23 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market capitalization (M-cap) of 5 of top-10 companies climbed by Rs 4,23,014.4 crore in last week. The top gainers in the market were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance. Top losers in the market were Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bharti Airtel.

HDFC Bank became the second most valuable company by market capitalization by overtaking Tata Consultancy Services. Last week, the BSE Sensex jumped 623.36 points or 0.94 per cent.

HDFC Bank’s market valuation jumped Rs 3,43,107.78 crore to reach Rs 12,63,070.52 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India zoomed Rs 27,220.07 crore to Rs 5,48,819.01 crore, and that of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 24,575.78 crore to Rs 6,97,413.50 crore. ITC added Rs 21,972.81 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,09,924.24 crore. The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 6,137.96 crore to Rs 4,59,425.99 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 1,37,138.56 crore to Rs 17,15,895.17 crore. The market valuation of TCS eroded by Rs 52,104.89 crore to Rs 12,32,953.95 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 39,406.08 crore to Rs 5,52,141.59 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 17,163.77 crore to Rs 6,11,786.57 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel dipped Rs 390.94 crore to Rs 4,94,726 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.