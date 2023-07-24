This Indian dessert named among best street food sweets in the world

New Delhi: The popular Indian dessert, Mysore Pak, has named as the 14th best street food in the world by a food-based magazine. The South-Indian sweet has received a rating of 4.4. Taste Atlas, a food-based magazine has selected the south-Indian sweet in its list. Taste Atlas gives detailed reviews and information on street food around the world.

Mysore Pak has originated in the kitchens of the Mysore Palace.

Also Read: 15 dead, 19 missing as ferry sinks in Sulawesi island

‘Kannadigas are proud to see Mysore Pak ranked 14th among the world’s top 50 street sweets by Taste Atlas. It brings back fond childhood memories of sharing Mysore Pak with my father and relatives who would often bring it home,’ tweeted DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Mysore Pak is joined by two other Indian desserts, Falooda and Kulfi Falooda in the list. Kulfi has been ranked 18th with a rating of 4.3 followed by Faluda ranked 32nd with a rating of 4.0.