27 Tribeswomen Killed in Manipur Violence, Rape Survivors Relocated Secretly

Ongoing Ethnic Strife in Manipur: 27 Kuki-Zomi Women Killed, Survivors Relocated

The violent ethnic clashes in Manipur have led to a shocking death toll of 27 women from the Kuki-Zomi tribe since May 3. Among them, seven were gang-raped, eleven beaten to death, two burnt alive, and five gunned down. The cause of death for five other women is yet to be determined.

The revelation of these chilling statistics came after a distressing 26-second video surfaced on social media, showing a Meitei mob parading two women naked through the streets of B Phainom, causing widespread shock and outrage.

The violence has claimed over 160 lives, with 119 of them being tribespeople. Reports indicate that several women were gang-raped in B Phainom village, but many were reluctant to come forward and file complaints, according to the Vaiphei Students’ Association.

The survivors of these horrific acts now live in constant fear of being killed at any moment. Kuki organizations have taken measures to protect the survivors and witnesses, relocating them to undisclosed locations and providing security to their relatives.

The atmosphere in Churachandpur, which is Kuki-dominated, is filled with fear following the public video incident. Several families have suffered similar traumatic events, and numerous women have been assaulted and abused. Some bodies of victims remain unclaimed in hospitals in Imphal.

Speaking about the video, a Vaiphei Students’ Association spokesperson stated, “It pains us that no one realized our situation till the video went public.” The survivor’s mother shared the heartbreaking story of her daughter’s ordeal, highlighting the brutal attack and lack of action by the police during the incident.

The survivors and their relatives have been moved to undisclosed locations, with their phone numbers changed to protect their identities. The Vaiphei Students’ Association, responsible for their security, believes that the women may be in danger since they are key witnesses in the ongoing case.

Kuki organizations reported that many women from their community were victims of gang-rape and violence during the ethnic clashes. However, social stigma and fear of further attacks prevent many from lodging formal complaints. The conservative nature of the Kukis, their close-knit community, and adherence to traditional values regarding marriage and events contribute to the reluctance in reporting such crimes.

Survivors revealed how Meitei women played a shocking role in encouraging the attacks by directing men to abuse them. The involvement of Meira Paibis, considered symbols of women’s power and resilience, in the violence has raised significant concern.

The situation in Manipur remains tense and tragic, with both survivors and the entire Kuki community bearing the trauma of the bloodcurdling brutality witnessed during the ethnic violence.