Day and Night Sit-in Protest at Parliament Over Suspension of AAP Member

The continuing debate in Parliament over the Manipur crisis took an unexpected turn on Monday, when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the session for persistently breaching the Chair’s instruction.

The Opposition staged a day-and-night sit-in protest outside the Gandhi statue in the Parliament compound, demanding that his selective suspension be lifted. After Leader of the House Piyush Goyal presented a resolution, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ordered the suspension. The House approved it by voice vote. Sushmita Dev, a Rajya Sabha member, told this newspaper that INDIA’s allies will hold a sit-in protest till the suspension is lifted. “We will take turns sitting.” On Monday, I sat with Jairam Ramesh, Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh, and Manoj Jha, among others, from 4-6 p.m. There will be more than ten MPs at any given time,” Dev remarked, adding that his suspension was unjustified.

“I’m amazed such a strong stance was taken. I have a feeling that has something to do with the numbers game in relation to the Delhi Ordinance. Sanjay Singh was demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur, which we all were. There were about 20 MPs in Well at the time,” Dev explained. Earlier in the day, both Houses of Parliament were postponed after a commotion over the Opposition’s demand to debate Manipur under Rule 267. Several MPs moved adjournment motions in both Houses on the subject.

