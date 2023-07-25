Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy for crossing maritime border

Ramanathapuram : The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 9 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for crossings maritime border. The Sri Lankan Navy also seized 2 mechanised boats.

As per Indian officials, the fishermen, belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, set sail for fishing on Monday morning and were apprehended late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu.

Also Read: Know how to report online scam on cyber crime portal in India

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan’s territorial waters. The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by Indian fishermen has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.