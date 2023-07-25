Lion injured by train dies during treatment

An Asiatic lion died while being treated after being struck by a goods train in Gujarat’s Amreli district three days ago, an official said on Monday. In the early hours of July 21, an Asiatic lion was killed and another was injured after being hit by a cargo train near Uchaiya hamlet in Rajula taluka in Amreli. The injured animal was subsequently transported to Junagadh’s Sakkarbaug Zoo for treatment. “The injured lion undergoing treatment at the zoo also succumbed to its injuries on Sunday,” Aradhana Sahu, chief conservator of forest for Junagadh Wildlife Circle, said.

The 35-kilometer railway link between Pipavav port and Rajula is located in a revenue sector far from the Gir forest, the world’s last home for Asiatic lions. When a Railway Sevak patrolling the area noticed four lions on the railway, he flashed his torch to warn the loco pilot of the approaching freight train. Despite the fact that the locomotive driver applied emergency brakes, a lion was ran over by the train and killed on the scene, while another was hurt after being pushed down, according to officials. They claimed that the train could not stop in time because it was too close to the lions when the loco pilot used emergency brakes.