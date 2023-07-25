Meghalaya: Mob pelted stones against CM ; 5 cop injured

On Monday evening, a mob flung stones at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s office in Tura, injuring five police officers. Tura town has a nighttime curfew. The officers who were injured were sent to the hospital. Sangma escaped with only minor injuries. He was meeting with various organisations that had lately initiated rallies demanding that the Garo community’s backlog of jobs be cleared and Tura be declared the state’s “winter capital.”

According to official reports, Sangma had been holding a peaceful dialogue with the organisations at the CMO in Tura for more than three hours when the attack was carried out by a mob. “The Chief Minister had invited all stakeholders to a discussion with the agitating groups.” Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered outside the CMO in Tura and began pelting stones, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The police replied by firing teargas shells to disperse the throng, and five police officers were hurt as a result of the events and commotion, according to the CMO, who added that Sangma was watching the situation. The assailants were not members of the protesting organisations, according to their leaders.

Following the incident, many police officers and CRPF soldiers were dispatched to the scene. “The incident is unfortunate,” Sangma added. I spoke with the protesting organisations because I believed that only discussion could fix concerns. We could hear sloganeering outside as the debate was almost ended. I dispatched some protesting groups outside. When they returned, they stated that they had never seen these people (mob) before.” “Necessary legal action will be taken.” “It’s unfortunate that this happened while we were trying to find a solution,” the CM added.