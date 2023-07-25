Powerful earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits Indonesia

Jakarta: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara island. The epicentre of the earthquake was out at sea at a depth of 75 kilometers in the eastern Indonesian region, close to Timor Leste. There is no threat of a tsunami.

The earthquake was felt in some areas of East Nusa Tenggara. There there were no immediate reports of damage.

Also Read: Delicious and Fragrant Lucknow Chicken Biryani Recipe

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90% of Earth’s earthquakes.