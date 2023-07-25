Sri Lankan Navy arrested 9 Indian fishermen for maritime boundary violation

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested nine Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday for allegedly violating the country’s maritime boundary, according to a state Fisheries department official here. Two mechanised boats were also apprehended.

The fisherman, from Mandapam in the district, went fishing on Monday morning and were captured late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, according to the official. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government said that Chief Minister M K Stalin will visit a state convention of fishermen’s associations in Chennai next month to examine the problem of boat arrests and impoundment.

According to Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Stalin will attend the conference set for August 18 based on an invitation from fisherman representatives.

According to an official release, the CM has raised the problem of fishermen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on multiple occasions, both in writing and over the phone. He recalled Stalin writing to the PM last week, requesting him to take up the issue with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was visiting at the time, of defending Tamil Nadu fishermen’s traditional fishing rights.