Tafari Campbell, the former personal chef of President Barack Obama drowns near the family’s residence

Tafari Campbell, the former personal chef of President Barack Obama, tragically drowned near the family’s residence on Martha’s Vineyard. The Massachusetts State Police confirmed the identity of the paddleboarder, whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday.

Campbell, aged 45 and from Dumfries, Virginia, was visiting Martha’s Vineyard while the Obamas were away from their home. In a statement, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, expressed their grief and paid tribute to Campbell, whom they considered a cherished part of their family. They first encountered him as a talented sous chef at the White House, where he showcased his creativity and passion for using food to bring people together. Over time, they grew to know him as a warm, fun, and extraordinarily kind individual, brightening their lives with his presence.

The search for Campbell began after a fellow paddleboarder reported that he had encountered difficulties on the surface and failed to resurface. The search was temporarily suspended but resumed the next day. State police, utilizing sonar technology from a boat, located his body about 100 feet from shore at a depth of approximately 8 feet. Tragically, Campbell was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The Obamas expressed their sympathies to Campbell’s wife and twin boys. They also recalled how they had invited him to remain a part of their lives after leaving the White House, and he graciously accepted their offer.

Michelle Obama added, “He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

The loss of Tafari Campbell is a heartbreaking event for the Obamas and those who knew him. His presence as a talented chef and a kind individual left a lasting impact on their lives, making his passing a profound loss.