Centre Approves Second Vande Bharat Train in Kerala

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has given his assurance to allocate a second Vande Bharat train to Kerala, as announced by BJP state president K Surendran in a tweet on Wednesday. The proposed train is set to operate between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, with an official announcement expected shortly.

The decision to introduce a second Vande Bharat train on this route comes in response to the overwhelming demand, as the existing Vande Bharat service in Kerala is currently one of the busiest in the country. Passengers have eagerly awaited this development to enhance connectivity and ease travel.

The first Vande Bharat train commenced its service in April, with the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it during his visit on April 25th. The expansion of this high-speed rail service is poised to benefit commuters and travelers alike, fostering better transportation infrastructure and efficiency in the region.