Over 29,000 vacancies filled in J& K after Article 370 abrogation

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, revealed in Rajya Sabha that around 30,000 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir were filled after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. These vacancies were filled as a result of a large-scale recruitment drive initiated by the government of Jammu and Kashmir. The process included advertising 7,924 vacancies and conducting examinations for 2,504 positions. The government continues to identify and fill vacancies through an accelerated recruitment drive.

In addition to the recruitment efforts, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has implemented various governance reforms and self-employment schemes to address the issue of unemployment. These schemes include offering subsidised loans to establish sustainable income-generating units.

The unemployment rate for educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir specifically during April-June 2021 is not available from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). However, the PLFS conducted between July 2020 and June 2021 reported an estimated unemployment rate of 18.3% for individuals aged 15 to 29 in Jammu and Kashmir.