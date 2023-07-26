Palakkad’s Fortunate Bet: Winning Rs 10 Crore Monsoon Bumper Lottery!

In a stroke of luck, a lottery ticket bearing the number MB 200261 and sold in Palakkad has emerged as the grand winner of the Monsoon Bumper, securing a whopping prize of Rs 10 crore. The thrilling announcement was made by the Kerala State Lottery Department following a draw that took place on Wednesday.

But the fortune didn’t end there, as five second-place winners with ticket numbers MA 475211, MB 219556, MC 271281, MD 348108, and ME 625250 have also had reason to celebrate, each walking away with a prize of Rs 10 lakh.

To claim their prizes, all the Monsoon Bumper winners, part of the BR 92 Lottery series, are required to surrender their tickets within 30 days from the date of the announcement, as stated by the lottery department in a recent release. Congratulations to all the winners, and may this windfall bring joy and prosperity to their lives!