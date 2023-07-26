PM Modi says, India will be one of top three economies in world during my third term

India would be one of the top three economies in the world if the BJP-led NDA wins the Lok Sabha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected for a third term.

On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed a crowd following the reopening of the ITPO complex at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi, saying, ‘In my third term, India will proudly stand as the top three economies with the two other nations…Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai (this is Modi’s guarantee).’

‘I would also want to assure the people of this country that after 2024, India’s development journey will be expedited,’ PM Modi said.

In his speech, PM Modi again took jibe at the opposition, saying that some people have a propensity to criticise and undermine good work.

‘When ‘Kartavya Path’ was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good. I am sure the ‘Toli’ will also accept ‘Bharat Mandapam’ and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver a lecture in a seminar,’ the prime minister said.

Earlier, PM Modi used a drone to officially open the new ITPO complex “Bharat Mandapam” in Delhi. At the newly constructed India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, which will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September, he also conducted puja.

The International Exhibition-cum-conference Centre (IECC) will rank among the top exhibition and conference complexes in the world, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The facility was established as a national project at a cost of nearly Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of roughly 123 acres. It was built after an upgrade of the ageing and dilapidated buildings at Pragati Maidan.

India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination is the IECC complex.

The PMO stated that the new facility is in keeping with Modi’s objective of having an excellent infrastructure for hosting meetings and that it consists of several cutting-edge facilities, including a convention centre, exhibition halls, and amphitheatres, among others.