Tragic Accident Turns to Murder: Police Unravel the Culprit Behind Woman’s Death

Originally believed to be a result of a fatal fall at her residence, the recent death of Puthiyapurayil Sumithra, 63, has now been identified as a murder, with her daughter’s live-in partner as the perpetrator. The incident took place in Narikkallu, Tholppetty, where Sumithra was found unconscious and bleeding from her forehead. Despite her son’s attempts to rush her to the hospital, she couldn’t survive the injuries.

Initially, it was thought that the fall against a wooden cot might have been the cause, but the postmortem report contradicted this, pointing to strangulation. Following this revelation, the police intensified their investigation, leading to the arrest of Murukan, 42, a native of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, who had been seen roaming around the area on the day of the incident.

Further questioning of Murukan revealed that he was the live-in partner of Sumithra’s daughter, Indira. After returning home from the Gulf, the couple began living together with Indira’s children, brother Babu, and Sumithra. Tensions escalated when Sumithra attempted to remove Murukan from the household, resulting in enmity that ultimately led to the heinous act.

Murukan confessed to the police that he had strangled Sumithra and then pushed her onto the wooden cot to stage the scene as an accidental fall. The murder occurred when Babu was not at home, and Indira’s children, present during the incident, confirmed Murukan’s presence in the house.

The investigation, spearheaded by DySP PL Shyju and a police team led by Tirunelly SHO G Vishnu, brought the truth to light, exposing a tragic turn of events that left a family shattered.