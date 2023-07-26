US House of Representatives to hear testimony from three witnesses regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

According to a report by Space.com, the US House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a hearing on Wednesday (July 26) to hear testimony from three witnesses regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). This new term encompasses not only Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in the air but also any unidentifiable craft or phenomena observed in space or on Earth.

The hearing, organized by the House’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, is set to begin at 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST).

Among the witnesses who will be testifying during the hearing are two former US Navy aviators, Ryan Graves and David Fravor. They will recount separate highly publicized encounters with unconventional aircraft witnessed in American military airspace. Graves has been particularly vocal about the UAP issue, deeming it an urgent and critical national security matter requiring thorough scientific investigation.

The third witness called to testify is David Grusch, a decorated former combat officer and veteran of the Pentagon’s intelligence community. Grusch claims to have received extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that allegedly involve intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin. While his statements have been controversial, they have attracted attention from politicians and the media, with some members of Congress suggesting that there may indeed be UFO/UAP knowledge withheld from the public.

The hearing takes place almost a year after the establishment of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) by the US Department of Defense. The AARO is tasked with collecting and analyzing data related to UFOs available to the US military and intelligence agencies. In a previous hearing in April, the director of AARO stated that the office had not found credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects defying known laws of physics. However, the testimonies of the witnesses in the upcoming hearing seem to contradict this statement.

The House’s hearing on UAP is likely to shed further light on the subject and contribute to the ongoing discussion and investigation surrounding unidentified phenomena.