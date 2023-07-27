5 arrested for communal sloganeering in Kasaragod; Vigilance intensified district-wide

The Kasaragod Police made five arrests on Wednesday for their involvement in provocative sloganeering during a recent march organized by the Youth League in Kanhangad. Among those arrested are Abdul Salam, Sherif, Hameed, Ayub PH, and P Muhammad Kunji, all hailing from different areas in the district.

In response to the incident, the Karasagod Cyber Police also registered a case against individuals for spreading communal disharmony on social media. Social media profiles are now under close monitoring, and those responsible for incitement will face legal action.

The march in Kanhangad was organized to show solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur, but it took a negative turn, leading to the booking of over 300 identifiable individuals, including V K Fyzal Babu, National Council Secretary of the Muslim Youth League.

District Police Chief, Dr. Vaibhav Saxena, is leading the investigation to identify the culprits responsible for the inflammatory sloganeering during the rally. Those found guilty will face non-bailable charges, and measures are being taken to track down individuals who spread disharmony on social media. Group administrators will also be held accountable if communal messages are found in social media groups.

To maintain law and order, a strict night vigil is being implemented, and individuals found roaming without a valid reason will be arrested as a precautionary measure. The incident gained national attention after it was brought to light by K Surendran, the Kerala President of the BJP, following a complaint filed by the BJP’s Yuva Morcha.