Big Ticket Abu Dhabi launches ‘buy 2, get 1 free’ offer

Abu Dhabi: The the largest and longest-running raffle draw in the GCC, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has introduced ‘buy 2, get 1 free’ offer. The new promotion comes as part of Big Ticket’s summer bonanza, which runs till this Sunday, July 30. The new offer will give opportunities to 15 individuals to win 2 extra tickets for the upcoming Dh15 million ‘series 254. The draw will be held in Abu Dhabi on August 3.

Out of all the people who purchase tickets through during this period, 15 lucky individuals will each get an additional 2 tickets. The names of the 15 lucky customers will be announced on Monday, July 31, through Big Ticket social media platforms.

Also, by participating in the summer bonanza promotion, all customers enter the last weekly e-draw for this month. They stand a chance to be one of the 4 winners to win Dh100,000 each during the electronic draw to be held on Tuesday, August 1.

Tickets can be purchased online through the official website www.bigticket.ae, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.