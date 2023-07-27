BJP MLA criticises Congress over Udupi College washroom scam as ‘Jihadi government’

Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan sparked a debate by dubbing the current Congress administration a ‘Jihadi government’ and charging it with shielding those responsible for the Udupi college incident.

The Karnataka government is a Jihadi government. It aims to protect the Udupi college incident suspects, according to Ashwath Narayan. He complained about Parameshwara’s delay in the case and said that he wanted to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The incident’s seriousness and the effects it had on the woman and her family were downplayed by the government, he continued, calling it a ‘minor episode.’ The Karnataka Congress has put great effort into minimising and obscuring the situation.

Ashwath Narayan urged that the CBI (Central Bureau of probe) or NIA (National Investigation Agency) conduct a fair probe into the Udupi college incident.

He said that a group with ties to extremism could be responsible for the tragedy. He underlined the importance of gathering and reviewing any pertinent video footage in order to reveal the truth.

Ashwath Narayan was accused of equating Siddaramaiah to Tipu Sultan and of saying that he should be ‘finished off like Tipu Sultan’ earlier in May.