Dairy farmer’s disappearance near dam in Wayanad sparks crocodile attack fears

Villagers in Wayanad have expressed concerns over a potential crocodile attack after a dairy farmer, Kunduvayal Keezhanikkal Surendran, 55, from Murani near Meenangadi, went missing near the Karappuzha Dam reservoir on Wednesday afternoon. Surendran disappeared while cutting grass for his cattle along the lower reaches of the river.

Upon investigation, marks were discovered on the river bank, suggesting that something might have been dragged into the water. Biju Antony, the Station House Officer in Meenangadi, revealed, “Earlier, there were reports that a crocodile was found in the locality which had attacked cattle.”

In response to the situation, a search operation is currently underway with assistance from the Fire and Rescue unit in Sulthan Bathery. Both villagers and the police are actively participating in the rescue mission. As a precautionary measure, the shutters of the Karappuzha Dam were closed to lower the water level in the river. The police have officially registered a missing person’s case for Surendran.