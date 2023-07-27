Former US official reveals that the US govt conducted a program aimed at collecting crashed UFOs

Former American intelligence official David Grusch made startling revelations during a congressional hearing, stating that the US government had conducted a “multi-decade” program focused on collecting and reverse-engineering crashed UFOs (unidentified flying objects).

As the head of the investigation into unexplained anomalous phenomena within a US Department of Defence agency until 2023, Grusch testified before the House oversight committee in Washington, shedding light on the issue of alien life and technology. This hearing gained global attention and sparked discussions about the possibility of a government cover-up regarding UFOs.

During the hearing, Grusch disclosed that he had been informed about a long-standing program related to the retrieval and reverse-engineering of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) crashes. However, he was denied access to the program while carrying out his official duties, which led to his whistleblower complaint in 2022. His inability to access secret government UFO programs while investigating military and defence agencies’ knowledge of aliens and alien craft resulted in severe retaliation, affecting his personal and professional life.

Grusch also stated under oath that he had knowledge of individuals who suffered harm or injury in the government’s efforts to conceal UFO-related information. He expressed fear for his life due to his involvement in the matter. These revelations sparked speculations that the US government might be withholding evidence of alien life and advanced technology, evoking mixed responses from the public, including scepticism.

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett, co-leading the UFO investigation, accused government agencies of lacking cooperation with the oversight committee’s investigation. The difficulty in obtaining information and testimony from relevant parties led to frustrations and claims of being stonewalled by federal officials.

Grusch confirmed the US government’s possession of crashed extraterrestrial vehicles and even claimed the recovery of alien beings. He mentioned the existence of “biologics,” non-human entities, based on information from individuals with direct knowledge of the program. However, some details were withheld during the hearing. Congressman Burchett found Grusch’s claims credible, as he already believed in the existence of alien craft prior to the investigation.

In response, the Pentagon denied Grusch’s accusations of a cover-up, stating that investigators had not found verifiable evidence supporting the existence of programs related to extraterrestrial materials.

The hearing also featured testimonies from other witnesses, including David Fravor, a former navy commander, and Ryan Graves, a retired navy pilot, who shared their encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena. Graves founded a UAP non-profit to represent commercial aircrews and military veterans with similar experiences.

Despite the excitement and media speculation, some individuals cautioned against giving too much credence to the claims. Sceptics pointed out that accusations of a government cover-up regarding UFOs had surfaced in the past without substantial evidence emerging.