France’s weapons export hit a record high last year with the aid of Rafale aircraft sales

France, the world’s third-largest defense exporter, announced that its weapons exports reached a record high in the past year, mainly due to the successful sales of Rafale aircraft. According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure surged to an all-time high of $2,240 billion (€2,035 billion) in 2022, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine playing a significant role.

In its annual report to the parliament, France’s defense ministry revealed that its weapons exports amounted to €27 billion ($30 billion) in the past year, a substantial increase from €11.7 billion in 2021.

As one of the top five defense exporters globally, France ranks third, following the United States and Russia. These five nations, including China and Germany, account for more than 76% of all arms exports.

The boost in France’s arms exports can be attributed to various successful deals, particularly in relation to the Rafale combat aircraft. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris, French aerospace company Dassault Aviation confirmed the acquisition of 26 Naval variant Rafale jets, in addition to the existing fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft, by India. Furthermore, France secured crucial arms export agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Greece for Rafale jets and naval frigates.

France has also signed a notable agreement with Poland, wherein Poland will receive two reconnaissance satellites and a receiving station from France in 2027, enhancing their strategic ties.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu highlighted that France’s weaponry reputation goes beyond just the Rafale aircraft and includes a diverse range of capacities, such as missiles, frigates, submarines, artillery, helicopters, radars, and observation satellites.

The Middle East is the primary destination for about two-thirds of France’s arms exports, with approximately 23% going to Europe and 8% to Asia and Oceania. France’s largest arms buyers over the past decade include the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia, and Greece.

Overall, France’s remarkable success in the arms export market indicates its growing global influence in the defense industry and showcases its ability to cater to the diverse needs of various nations seeking military capabilities.