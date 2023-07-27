Government employees in Sikkim granted 12-month maternity, 1-month paternity leave

Prem Singh Tamang, the chief minister of Sikkim, said on Wednesday that his administration would grant its workers 12-month maternity leaves and one-month paternity leaves.

He said amendments will be made to the service rules to implement the benefit while speaking at the Sikkim State Civil Service Officers’ Association (SSCSOA) annual general meeting today.

According to him, this perk will enable government workers to better care for their families and children. He stated that more information would be provided soon.

A working woman is entitled to six months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave under the Maternity Benefit Act of 1961.

The Himalayan state has the smallest population in all of India, with 6.32 lakh people.

The officers, according to Tamang, are the foundation of the state government and have made a substantial contribution to the expansion and improvement of Sikkim and its inhabitants.

According to him, there has been a lot of attention paid to expediting the promotion process for civil service officials, which has resulted in more promotions.

He wished all new IAS and SCS (Sikkim Civil Services) officers the best of luck in their future endeavours.