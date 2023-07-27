ISSF World Championship: India finish 2nd on medals tally

Changwon: India finished 2nd on the medals tally at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships 2023 in Changwon, South Korea. Indian shooters bagged 17 medals, which include 6 Gold, 6 Silver, and 5 Bronze.

A total of 90 shooters from the country participated in pistol, rifle, and shotgun competitions in the under-21 age category. Over 550 shooters from 44 countries competed at the championships.

7 Indians shooters managed to bag more than 1 medal. Abhinav Shaw and Kamaljeet won 2 golds each. Sainyam won 3 medals — gold in the 10m air pistol women, and a bronze each in the 10m air pistol mixed team and women’s team events.