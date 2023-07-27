Japan open: Lakshya Sen enter quarterfinals

Tokyo: In Badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles quarterfinals of Japan Open. Lakshya Sen defeated Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan by ‘21-14, 21-16’ in the pre-quarterfinals.

Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the round of 16. They defeated the Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin by ‘21-16, 11-21, 21-13’. Rankireddy and Shetty will play against Jeppe Bay and Lasse Moelhede of Denmark.

In women’s doubles, India’s top duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also entered the second round defeating Yui Suizu and Sayaka Hobara of Japan . The duo will take on Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in the second round.