‘Manipur CM warns neighbors: No interference in internal affairs amid border town violence’

Armed Attackers Set Fire to Abandoned Houses in Manipur’s Moreh Town along Myanmar Border; Chief Minister Warns Neighbors Not to Interfere

On Wednesday, a group of armed attackers caused havoc in Manipur’s Moreh town, located along the Myanmar border, setting fire to at least 30 abandoned houses and shops. The security forces responded to the situation, engaging in a confrontation with the attackers, who eventually fled the scene. A search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

The incident occurred amid ethnic violence, forcing many residents to evacuate their homes and shops in Moreh, a border town situated 110 km south of Manipur’s capital, Imphal, and just four km west of Myanmar’s Tamu in the Sagaing region.

Prior to this, two empty buses used for transporting security personnel were also set on fire by a mob in Kangpokpi district, although there were no reported casualties.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed the ongoing violence, assuring that efforts are being made to rehabilitate those displaced by the recent events. He mentioned the nearing completion of temporary houses at Sajiwa and Yaithibi Loukol to accommodate affected families. The government plans to construct around 4,000 pre-fabricated houses to aid those who have lost their homes during the ethnic strife that has been ongoing since May 3. Over 160 people from different communities have lost their lives, and more than 600 have been injured during the conflicts between the non-tribal Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Singh criticized the European Parliament’s involvement in the state’s internal affairs, stating that the ongoing violence in Manipur is the result of foreign forces attempting to seize the territory. He urged neighboring northeastern states not to interfere in the state’s internal matters.

Singh emphasized that the conflict is not a religious one, stating that it is not a clash between Hindus and Christians, and there are untouched churches in Manipur. He expressed concern over the fabricated stories being spread and warned against the consequences of such actions.

Amid the violence, over 12,000 displaced people from the Kuki-Zo community have sought refuge in Mizoram, as the hill area of Manipur adjacent to Mizoram is inhabited by the ‘Zo’ community, sharing similar culture, religion, tradition, and ancestry. The situation remains tense, and the Manipur government is committed to protecting the integrity of the state and its people against all threats and challenges.