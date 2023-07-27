Samsung Galaxy launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant, Samsung launched new clamshell foldable smartphone. The handset named ‘Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’ comes as a successor to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999(roughly Rs. 82,000). It is offered in Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow colours. Samsung is also offering different case options such as clear gadgets, flap eco-leather, flipsuit and silicone with ring with the latest handset. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale in select global markets from August 11.

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 on top. The device features Armor Aluminum frames. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 22:9 aspect ratio. The new handset now has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display with 720×748 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and 306ppi pixel density. The display and rear panel have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with 8GB of onboard memory. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 123-degree field of view, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus and an f/1.8 lens, 83-degree field of view and support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Selfies and video calls are managed by a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens and an 85-degree field of view. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung has packed a 3,700mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which supports 25W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can be charged from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The phone also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.