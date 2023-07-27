Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series was launched in Seoul at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup includes the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 3 colours — Gold, Graphite, and Silver. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in Black and Silver colours. Pre-orders for the watches in India start at 12pm today. Those who pre-book will also be eligible for a cashback of Rs. 6,000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs. 4,000.

In India, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the 40mm dial with Bluetooth/WiFi connectivity. Meanwhile the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE connectivity costs Rs. 33,999. The 44m Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth/WiFi support is priced at Rs. 32,999, whereas the LTE variant in 44mm will cost Rs. 36,999.

For the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the 43mm variant with Bluetooth/WiFi support is priced at Rs. 36,999, and the LTE variant costs Rs. 40,999. In the 47mm dial size, the Bluetooth/WiFi variant is marked at Rs. 39,999, while the LTE model is priced at Rs. 43,999.

Also Read: Indian Railways extends trips of a special train: Details

The Galaxy Watch 6 series get Sapphire Crystal AMOLED panel, which comes with an Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. Both the variants are equipped with Samsung’s Exynos W930 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. These wearables run Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch OS.

The 40mm and 43mm variants in both the watches get a 1.3-inch screen, whereas the 44mm and 47mm models have a 1.5-inch display. The Galaxy Watch 6 series gets several health features like heart rate and oxygen monitor, sleep tracker and menstrual cycle predictor. The watches are compatible with any device running Android 10 or higher.

The 40mm and 43mm size watches pack a 300mAH battery, while the 44mm and 47mm size models are backed by a 425mAH battery, all with WPC-based wireless charging support. On a single charge, the Galaxy Watch 6 watches are claimed to last up to 30 hours with the Always-On Display mode turned on.