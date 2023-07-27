Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S9 series: Details

Mumbai: Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab S9 series. The new series of tablets include Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S9 series comes as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets that were launched in February last year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9’s price begins at $799(roughly Rs. 65,000), while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ carries a starting price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an initial price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000).

All three models are offered in Beige and Graphite colours. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is available in the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant as well as the 12GB + 256GB option. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is offered in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB options, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB options. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order in select markets and general availability will start from August 11.

Samsung has also brought accessories including the Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover, Notepaper Screen, and Privacy Screen for the Galaxy Tab S9 models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specifications: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 runs on Android 13 and features an 11-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, it has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 packs up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. All models in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series feature quad stereo speakers that are backed by AKG and Dolby Atmos. The Galaxy Tab S9 is backed by an 8,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ specifications: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ features the same software specifications as the Galaxy Tab S9. However, it features a larger 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

The dual rear camera setup of the Galaxy Tab S9+ includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Selfies and video chats are managed by a dual front camera unit, comprising 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide shooters. Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also packs an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Tab S9+ packs a 10,090mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specifications: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra runs on Android 13. The tablet, however, features a larger 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra flaunts a dual camera setup at the rear, comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It has a dual camera setup at the front that has two 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooters. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs an 11,200mAh battery.