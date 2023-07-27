Soldiers claim to have overthrown the Niger government following an apparent coup in the fragile state

A potential coup attempt occurred in Niger, with disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard sealing off access to President Mohamed Bazoum’s residence and offices in the capital, Niamey. Talks between the two parties broke down, and the President was allegedly not released as requested by the Presidential Guard. In response to the situation, regional and global leaders called for Bazoum’s release.

Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, surrounded by nine other uniformed soldiers, announced in a televised address that the defense and security forces had decided to overthrow President Bazoum’s regime. They cited the deteriorating security situation, poor economic and social governance as reasons for their actions. The group declared that all institutions in the country would be suspended, borders closed, and a curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

President Bazoum was elected in April 2021, becoming one of the few pro-Western leaders in the Sahel region. However, Niger faces challenges such as poverty, chronic instability, and jihadist insurgency.

Various international organizations, including the African Union and the European Union, condemned the attempted coup and called for President Bazoum’s immediate release. France, Algeria, the US, and the UN also voiced their support for the President.

Niger, a landlocked Sahel state with a history of coups and attempts, is grappling with two jihadist campaigns that have displaced hundreds of thousands of people and led to a humanitarian crisis. The country receives training and logistical support from the US and France to bolster its military capabilities.