SpaceX led by Elon Musk is gearing up to launch the world’s largest private satellite

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is preparing for the launch of JUPITER-3, the world’s largest private satellite, on July 27. The satellite, developed by Maxar Technologies in California, will be launched into space by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. This will be the seventh launch for the powerful triple-booster rocket.

JUPITER-3 is not only notable for its size, but also for its advanced technological features. Its dimensions, once fully deployed, will be comparable to the wingspan of a commercial airliner, measuring between 130 to 160 feet (40-50 meters). The satellite’s innovative architecture allows for miniaturization of electronics, including solid-state amplifiers and improved antenna efficiency.

The satellite’s capabilities are equally impressive, as it is expected to double the capacity of Maxar’s satellite fleet, providing an additional 500 Gbps of connectivity. This will enable the company to serve more customers, particularly in areas with limited or unreliable traditional cable and fibre connectivity. JUPITER-3’s functions include in-flight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, enterprise networks, backhaul for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), and Community Wi-Fi solutions throughout North and South America.

The launch of JUPITER-3 is scheduled for 8:34 am IST on July 27. Unlike previous missions, SpaceX will not attempt a drone-ship landing at sea for its core booster after the first-stage separation; instead, it will expend the booster in the Atlantic Ocean.

Prior to the launch, JUPITER-3 underwent rigorous testing, including vibration and temperature tests, to ensure its ability to withstand the space environment. The Falcon Heavy rocket will propel the satellite into geostationary orbit.

This upcoming launch is a significant milestone in private satellite technology, as JUPITER-3’s size and capabilities have the potential to revolutionize communication services, providing enhanced connectivity to various regions in North and South America.