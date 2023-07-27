Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises thwart a feigned invasion off the northern coast of Taiwan

Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises effectively thwarted a simulated invasion off its northern coast, showcasing the country’s robust defense capabilities in the face of China’s increasing military power.

During the exercises, Taiwan’s defenders rapidly mobilized and employed decisive countermeasures to repel the attacking forces. While some critics may perceive the exercise as pre-planned, it marks a significant shift in Taiwan’s approach to military preparedness.

On the third day of the annual Han Kuang military exercises, Taiwan’s armed forces conducted a simulated helicopter attack on Taoyuan International Airport, a crucial asset that had never been previously defended in the exercises’ almost 40-year history. This illustrates Taiwan’s serious commitment to bolstering its military readiness and responding to the mounting threats from China.

“We have demonstrated our unwavering dedication to defend and safeguard our country,” stated the commanding officer to the media, emphasizing Taiwan’s confidence in being prepared for any situation.

Learning from events in Ukraine, where Russian troops failed to capture Kyiv from an airport base, Taiwan has focused on securing its most vulnerable points, including northern beaches, the main international airport, and seaports. The Ukraine conflict shattered the notion that China would never attack Taiwan, prompting a reevaluation of the island’s defense strategy.

Under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, China is actively strengthening its air and naval forces, aiming to become a world-class military power by 2035. This puts pressure on Taiwan, and China’s coercive diplomacy aims to force the island into submission without resorting to military force. Frequent airspace incursions by Chinese military aircraft have become a “new normal,” intensifying Taiwan’s security concerns.

Recognizing the urgency, Taiwan has taken significant steps to enhance its defense capabilities, including extending military service from four months to one year, revising military strategy to address cyber-attacks, investing in mobile missile systems, and constructing its first domestically-built submarine.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan faces challenges such as under-trained conscript soldiers and outdated military doctrine. Nevertheless, the Taiwanese people remain resilient and determined in the face of China’s overwhelming economic and military strength. Over 70 percent of Taiwanese express their willingness to defend their homeland, indicating that China’s coercive tactics have not succeeded in undermining Taiwan’s determination to resist.