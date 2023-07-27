Tamil Nadu Couple Arrested for Kidnapping 4-Month-Old from Nagercoil, Captured in State Capital

In a recent incident, a man and a woman from Tamil Nadu, identified as Santhi and Narayanan, were apprehended in Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday for allegedly abducting a four-month-old child. The couple, who hail from Nagercoil, was taken into police custody after authorities raised suspicions about the child’s abduction.

During the investigation, the police questioned the couple, and they eventually confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping. According to their statement, they had taken the child from a ‘gypsy woman’ in Nagercoil. Authorities believe that the couple might have intended to exploit the child for begging purposes.

Narayanan, who resides in Cherayinkeezhu, earns a living by repairing umbrellas. The police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the full details of the case and ensure the child’s well-being and safety.