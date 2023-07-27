UAE authority announces suspension of a bus route

Sharjah: The Ajman Transport Authority has suspended a bus route. The authority informed that Ajman’s Industrial-Rolla bus route (SHJ2) will be suspended from August 1.

Rolla is one of the busiest, most popular neighbourhoods in Sharjah. The Ajman Transport said that with bus route suspension, residents and visitors may travel from the emirate’s Industrial Area to Sharjah’s Rolla by taking the AJ2 bus (Industrial line) and then switching to Sharjah Line (SHJ1) at Al Musalla Bus Station.