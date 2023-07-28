Congresswoman Grace Meng says Diwali should be declared a federal holiday

Congresswoman Grace Meng has advocated for Diwali, a holiday celebrated by millions of Americans from various faiths including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains, to be recognized as a federal holiday. Representing the sixth Congressional District of New York, Meng introduced the Diwali Day Act in the US House of Representatives to achieve this goal.

In an interview, Meng emphasized that the importance of making Diwali a federal holiday extends beyond simply having a day off. She believes it is essential for people beyond the Diwali-celebrating communities to understand the cultural significance and contributions of those who observe the holiday. Growing up in Queens, New York City, she has always aimed to ensure that US holidays reflect the diversity of the communities.

As an Asian American, Meng finds it important that Diwali, celebrated by hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and billions worldwide, is recognized with a day off. The legislation has received positive traction among her Congressional colleagues, with bipartisan support.

The steps taken by New York State to make Diwali a school holiday in New York City have provided momentum for the federal legislation. Indian Americans, who form one of the largest Asian American populations in the US, have made significant contributions to the country in terms of culture, academia, and the economy. Recognizing the important contributions and holidays of Indian Americans is a priority for Meng.

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit and address to Congress, Meng noted that his speech was well received by both sides of the aisle, reflecting the importance of the strong alliance between India and the United States. Both countries are finding more ways to collaborate and identify new areas of partnership.

In June, Diwali was officially designated as a school holiday in New York City, a significant development for the city’s residents, including the Indian community. Mayor Eric Adams expressed pride in the passage of the bill by the State Assembly and the State Senate, making Diwali a New York City Public School holiday.