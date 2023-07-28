Flynas announces new direct flights to this country

Jeddah: Budget air carier based in Saudi Arabia, flynas has announced new direct flights connecting Casablanca in Morocco to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. This new air route is a result of the partnership established with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP).

The air carrier will operate direct flights connecting King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, Morocco from August 3, 2023. Flights will operate three times a week, on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 units of these cars: Details

Currently, flynas operates flights to 70 domestic and international destinations, with a frequency of 1,500 weekly flights. Since its inception in 2007, flynas has flown more than 60 million passengers.