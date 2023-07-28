Greek Prime Minister says that the country needs to take more steps to fight the effects of climate change

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the urgency of taking further action to combat the consequences of climate change in Greece. The country is currently facing devastating wildfires in its central region, leading to additional evacuations after farms and factories were engulfed in flames overnight.

The fires are being exacerbated by strong winds and scorching temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, two more fatalities were reported in central Greece, bringing the death toll from the fires to five.

Authorities have been issuing evacuation orders for several communities since Wednesday, particularly in the severely affected area of Magnesia, a coastal region north of Athens. On Thursday, more people were forced to evacuate, with some utilizing private speed boats to reach the nearby port city of Volos, as the flames rekindled.

In the coastal town of Nea Aghialos, powerful explosions were heard from an ammunition depot belonging to the Greek air forces, causing panic among residents as glass windows shattered.

Despite the firefighters’ tremendous efforts, the fires in the wider area of Volos and in Aghialos remained uncontained.

This year, over 500 wildfires have already ravaged Greece. While summer fires are not uncommon in the country, scientists warn that rising temperatures and drier weather are turning Greece into a hotspot for climate change impacts in the Mediterranean region.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis acknowledged the need for reform in fire fighting and fire prevention policies and stressed the importance of mitigating the effects of climate change. During a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, he urged the country to take proactive steps to alleviate the repercussions of the reality of climate change that is already being acutely felt and could have far-reaching consequences on various aspects of the economy and society. He emphasized that while the climate crisis is a reality, it should not serve as an excuse for inaction, and Greece must be prepared to address its impact effectively.