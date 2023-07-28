Gulf country announces major visa change for visitors from 12 countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced a major visa change for visitors arriving from 12 countries. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has announced this.

The GACA announced that r travellers coming in to Saudi Arabia from these 12 countries will no longer need a visa sticker in their passport. Saudi visa stickers would be replaced by a printed e-visa featuring a QR code. The code will contain all the data required and information on the passenger. The e-visa will replace the stickers for labour, visit or residency visas.

The timetable for phasing out visa stickers in visitor passports from 12 new countries is:

Pakistan, July 24

Yemen, July 26

Sudan, August 2

Uganda, August 7

Lebanon, August 9

Nepal, August 14

Turkey, August 16

Sri Lanka, August 21

Kenya, August 23

Morocco, August 28

Thailand, August 30

Vietnam, September 4