Gulf country announces major visa change for visitors from 12 countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced a major visa change for visitors arriving from 12 countries. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has announced this.
The GACA announced that r travellers coming in to Saudi Arabia from these 12 countries will no longer need a visa sticker in their passport. Saudi visa stickers would be replaced by a printed e-visa featuring a QR code. The code will contain all the data required and information on the passenger. The e-visa will replace the stickers for labour, visit or residency visas.
The timetable for phasing out visa stickers in visitor passports from 12 new countries is:
Pakistan, July 24
Yemen, July 26
Sudan, August 2
Uganda, August 7
Lebanon, August 9
Nepal, August 14
Turkey, August 16
Sri Lanka, August 21
Kenya, August 23
Morocco, August 28
Thailand, August 30
Vietnam, September 4
