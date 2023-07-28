Himanta advises Assam Police, Create SOPs to investigate ‘love-jihad’ instances

Following heavy rains, eight persons were swept away in rivulet flood waters in Telangana’s Mulugu district. Six of the victims’ bodies have since been discovered with the assistance of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, according to police on Friday.

On Thursday, twelve residents of a secluded village in the area were washed away by floodwaters as they fled for safety, but four of them managed to escape, according to the police.

Sheriff, Ajju, Sammakka, SK Mahebub Pasha, Md Majit Khan, and Md Rashed Khan have been named as the six deceased.

Mulugu SP for district The rescue teams and Gaush Alam were at the Kondai Dhodla Malyala Govindarajula Colony where the dead were discovered. A local hospital will receive the bodies.

Heavy rains have been falling in Telangana for the past few days, flooding low-lying districts and disrupting road connections.