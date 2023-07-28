Indian youths trapped in fake job scams in Southeast Asia, many rescued

The Ministry of External Affairs has reported that a considerable number of Indian youths were deceived by fraudulent job recruitment offers in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia. Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 414 Indian nationals fell victim to fake IT job promises in Myanmar, out of which 292 have been successfully brought back to India.

Similarly, the Indian mission in Cambodia rescued and repatriated over 180 Indian citizens who were trapped in similar scams. To address this issue, advisories were issued to job seekers by the Indian missions in Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia since July 2022, cautioning them to verify the authenticity of recruiting agents and companies before accepting any employment offers in these countries.

The Ministry, in collaboration with Indian missions abroad and Protector of Emigrants offices in India, promptly takes action upon learning about cases of job seekers being exploited by illegal agents. A list of 2,548 illegal agents has been published on the eMigrate portal and is regularly updated based on complaints filed by affected individuals.

Complaints against illegal agents and dubious IT firms involved in luring Indian youths with false job offers are consistently shared with the respective state governments for appropriate legal action against the culprits.

Recently, on Wednesday, fifteen Indian nationals who were deceived by crime syndicates with fake job offers in Myanmar were repatriated with the assistance of the Embassy of India in Yangon. Prior to that, in March 2023, eight Indian victims of such syndicates were also brought back from Myanmar.