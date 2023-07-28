New TikTok trend raises concerns among health experts who believe it promotes suicidal thoughts

An increasingly popular TikTok trend in the US, known as #FairyFlying, has raised concerns among health experts who believe it may promote suicidal thoughts.

The trend, inspired by mythical creatures, encourages millions of users to create fake suicide-by-hanging videos. These clips depict a lifeless body swaying in the air, leading viewers to draw comparisons to “suicide by hanging.”

However, the reality is that the people in these videos are standing on a dresser while their shoes, often Crocs, hang onto a wardrobe, creating the illusion of hanging.

As of Wednesday, the trend has garnered an all-time high of 66 million views.

TikTok, a Chinese-based social media platform, responded to the trend, stating that they strictly prohibit and remove content that promotes dangerous behavior, with community safety as a priority. However, experts argue that these videos easily bypass TikTok’s guidelines as they are often portrayed in a harmless and “cute” manner.

Some TikTok users, such as @fairypowers123456, have presented the challenge in a “cute” and “preppy” way, which has not attracted any response from TikTok.

Health experts warn that these videos could trigger negative emotions for individuals with suicidal tendencies or be deeply disturbing for those who have experienced loved ones attempting or committing suicide.

Dr. Josh Stein expressed concerns about the trend, stating that even unintentionally, videos showcasing individuals appearing to hang themselves could be disconcerting.

Initially, many TikTok users were appalled by the trend, but its availability for viewing inspired others to participate, leading to its rapid spread.