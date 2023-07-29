Pakistan Hockey Team Gets Green Signal for Asian Champions Trophy in India

The Pakistan hockey team has received approval to travel to India for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, which is set to take place in Chennai from August 3. On Friday, Haider Hussain, the Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary, confirmed that the Sports Board obtained the necessary NOC from the ministry of interior.

The team’s journey will begin on Tuesday, departing via the Wagah border and then taking a domestic flight from Amritsar to Chennai. However, they are still awaiting visas for three officials, including the newly appointed consultant, Shahnaz Sheikh. Shahnaz, a renowned name in hockey, previously served as the head coach during Pakistan’s participation in the Champions Trophy in India in 2014.

Haider expressed confidence in acquiring the visas for the officials on Monday, as the rest of the players and officials have already been granted visas by the Indian High Commission. Pakistan’s first match is scheduled against Malaysia on August 3, and they will face their arch-rivals India on August 9 in what promises to be an intense contest.

The Pakistan squad comprises a talented group of players, with Muhammad Umar Bhatta as the captain, and they are eagerly looking forward to competing in the tournament against Malaysia, Korea, Japan, China, and India on various dates throughout August.