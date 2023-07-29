Congress leader demands fact-finding Commission for Manipur violence probe

A day after the Centre’s announcement that the CBI will handle the Manipur viral video case investigation, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Supreme Court to establish a fact-finding commission to look into significant law and order failures in the state. Gogoi is part of a delegation of 21 MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA, currently on a two-day visit to Manipur.

During their visit, the delegation plans to meet with various communities and assess the situation in the violence-affected state, where ongoing violence and casualties persist. Gogoi accused the government of misleading both the court and the public about the true state of affairs. The Centre’s request to hold the trial outside Manipur indicates a complete breakdown in law and order, evident from the looting of multiple police stations and access to arms and ammunition by civilians. Numerous women were also subjected to assaults. Gogoi stressed the need for an independent and impartial judicial inquiry into these distressing incidents.

On another note, Gogoi moved a no-trust motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, criticizing the Prime Minister for not meeting with victims of violence in Manipur despite talking about the dignity of women. He accused the government of attempting to divert attention from its failure to address the situation in the state.