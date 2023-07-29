Delicious Fish Momo Recipe

Ingredients:

– 250g boneless fish fillets (such as tilapia or cod)

– 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

– 2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, minced

– 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (coriander leaves)

– 1 teaspoon soy sauce

– 1 teaspoon fish sauce (optional)

– 1 teaspoon sesame oil

– Salt to taste

– Momos wrappers (available in stores or you can make your own)

– Water for steaming

– Oil for greasing the steamer

Instructions:

1. Clean the fish fillets and pat them dry. Cut them into small pieces and set aside.

2. In a food processor, add the fish pieces, chopped onions, minced garlic, minced ginger, green chilies, cilantro, soy sauce, fish sauce (if using), sesame oil, and salt.

3. Pulse the mixture until you get a smooth paste. Make sure there are no large chunks left.

4. Take a momo wrapper and place a teaspoon of the fish filling in the center.

5. Wet the edges of the wrapper with water using your fingertip.

6. Fold the momo wrapper over the filling to create a half-moon shape, and then pleat the edges to seal the momo. Make sure to press the edges firmly to prevent any leakage while steaming.

7. Repeat the process with the remaining wrappers and filling.

8. Grease the steamer basket with oil to prevent momos from sticking.

9. Arrange the momos in the steamer without overcrowding them. Leave some space between each momo.

10. Steam the momos for about 8-10 minutes or until the filling is cooked through.

11. Once done, serve the fish momos hot with your favorite dipping sauce or chutney.

Enjoy your tasty fish momos! Feel free to adjust the seasonings according to your taste preferences. Happy cooking!